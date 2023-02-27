Governing Council of Shrine Board’s Sports Complex reviews sports activities

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATRA, Feb 27: Ninth meeting of the Governing Council of the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex was held here today at Spiritual Growth Centre.

The meeting was presided over by Dr Ashok Bhan (Member Shrine Board and Chairman of Governing Council of the Sports Complex) and was attended by Anshul Garg (Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board), Navneet Singh (Additional CEO), Mahesh Sharma (FA/Chief Accounts Officer), Vipin Bhagat (Assistant CEO, SMVDSB).

All members of Governing Council including newly inducted Sanjeeva Singh (former International Archer), Krupali Singh (National Gymnastics Coach), Kuldeep Handoo (eminent Wushu player and National Coach), Lalita Sharma, Executive Director (SAI, Sonipat), Ranjeet Kalra (Member, J&K Sports Council) and Shweta Choudhary, International Shooter.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhan dwelt on the aims and objectives of setting up of the Sports Complex, Katra and the mandate of the Governing Council (GC). He observed that SMVDSB Sports Complex should identify the talent in the identified key sports by training and grooming them so that they could excel and bring laurels in sports events held at various levels. The Chairman also directed to increase the membership in the SMVD Sports Complex so as to meet the objectives for setting up the Sports Complex.

The new members of the GC put forth several suggestions for making the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex a hub of sports and games activities and coaching facilities so that the sports persons trained and mentored at this Complex win medals at the national and international level competitions in large numbers in the coming time.

While reviewing the annual calendar of sports activities for the next financial year, the GC decided to reorient the calendar activities of the Sports Complex for 2023-24 by organizing various mega sports events at Katra, which include ‘Katra Hill Marathon’ later this year preferably in the months of October-November, 2023 in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army Personnel with the target participation of about 1000 persons for generating interest and greater participation.

The GC also directed to organize sports activities at SMVDSB Sports Complex once in a month preferably on Sunday for students of Katra and adjoining areas with a view to catch them at earlier stages from April in order to search the sports talent in Reasi and its surrounding areas. The meeting also deliberated on holding the Archery championship at the Sports Complex in the coming months.

The meeting also deliberated and approved proposals for providing financial support to some of the talented players of the area having adequate potential to make a mark in varied sports disciplines.