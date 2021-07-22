GOC flags off bike rally to Kashmir

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 22: In connection with the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, a Rajouri based Army Division has organized a Jawa bike rally across Jammu & Kashmir in which Army personnel are participating.

The bike rally will pass through entire Kashmir valley and many parts of Jammu region. The bikers shall pay tributes to Kargil martyrs there.

General Officer Commanding 25 Infantry Div, Maj Gen Rajeev Puri, under the aegis of White Knight Corps (16 Corps) flagged off the bike rally here today. The Jawa bike rally moved towards Kashmir via tough terrain of Mughal Road. Several senior Army officials were present on the occasion.