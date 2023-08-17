Girls DPS team shine at Basketball Competition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: The girl’s team of Delhi Public School Jammu has brought laurels to the school and their parents by excelling in Inter-Zonal District Level Basketball Competition organized by District Youth Services and Sports, J&K at Shastri Nagar, Jammu.

The school team stood runner up in the final match and won silver medal. The students who participated in the competition were Sanghavi Singh (X-C), Keeraz Desai (IX-B), Gunsheen Kour (IX-G), Shambhavi Loach (IX-G) and Manikarnika (XI-H).

Management-DPS Jammu, President-RCT, M.K Ajatshatru Singh,Dr. Kuwarani Ritu Singh and Principal, Ruchi Chabra appreciated the winners.