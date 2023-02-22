GDC Basohli hosts essay writing, poster making competitions

Excelsior Correspondent KATHUA, Feb 22: Govt Degree College Basohli hosted essay writing and poster making competitions, organized under the aegis of Indian National trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Jammu Chapter, here today. The competition was organized on the topic ‘Khana Khazana: My Food Heritage’. The event was organized under the patronage of Dr. Nidhi Kotwal, Principal of the College, which was convened by Dr. Shiv Kumar in coordination with SM Sahani, convener INTACH, Jammu Chapter. The competition was organised for the students of class 7th, 8th and 9th belonging to the different schools of Basohli which aimed to promote and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of local cuisines of the Basohli region. Dr. Kotwal welcomed the students and staff from the different schools and talked about the vision and mission of INTACH in the preservation of the art and cultural heritage of India. She said that this event will provide a platform for students to showcase their creativity and highlight the cultural importance of local food. Dr. Shiv Kumar said that Khana Khazana: My Food Heritage is a unique opportunity for participants to showcase their creativity and their passion for food. A total of 42 students from different schools participated in the event. A formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Mohd Aftab and refreshment was distributed to the participants.