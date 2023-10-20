GCW Parade emerges overall Champion

Inter-Collegiate Fencing (Women) C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Inter-Collegiate Fencing (Women) Championship 2023-24 held at University Fencing Hall here today in which the overall championship was won by GCW Parade with 37 points.

The results of championship were in (Sabre Team) Gold medal to GCW Parade team comprised of Sukriti Sharma, Harleen Kour, Mokshika Rana & Palvi Kumari. Silver medal to GDC Reasi team comprised of Sneha Sharma, Sonali Devi, Palak Bharati & Simran Devi. Bronze medal to GDC Katra team comprised of Suneha Thakur, Vidhi Sharma, Parul Rajput and Sunina Rajput.

In the Epee team; Gold medal to GDC Reasi team comprised of Riya Sharma, Palak Bharti, Preeti Devi & Priya Kumari. Silver medal to GCW Parade team comprised of Apsha Gulzar, Rudrakshi Vaid, Apoorva Bhuria & Harsha. Bronze Medal to GDC Katra team comprised of Shallu Devi, Manisha Kesar, Shweta Malgotra & Sambri Sharma. (Foil Team) Gold Medal to GDC Reasi team comprised of Anjali Devi, Ninddiya Thakur, Sirmran Devi & Preeti Devi. Silver Medal to GCW Parade team comprised of Apsha Gulzar, Rudrakshi vaid, Apoorva Bhuria & Kajal Pandita Sharma. Bronze Medal to GDC Katra team comprised of Shallu Devi, Manisha Kesar, Shweta Malgotra & Sunina Rajput.

In Epee Individual; Gold Medal to Gazal Surin (Jammu College of Physiotherapy), Silver Medal to Apsha Gulzar (GCW Parade), 1st Bronze Medal to Palak Bharti (GDC Reasi) and 2nd Bronze Medal to Manisha Kesar (GDC Katra).

Sabre Individual; Gold Medal to Mokshika Rana (GCW Parade), Silver Medal to Palak Bharti GDC (Reasi), 1st – Bronze Medal to Harleen Kour (GCW Parade), 2nd Bronze Medal: (Senha Sharma (GDC Reasi).

Foil Individual; Gold Medal to Apoorva (GCW Parade), Silver Medal to Preeti Devi GDC (Reasi), 1st Bronze Medal to Anjali Devi (GDC Reasi), 2nd Bronze Medal to (Rudrakshi (GCW Parade). The overall Inter-Collegiate Fencing (Women) Championship was won by GCW Parade with 37 points.

Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu awarded medals to the winner and overall Championship winner Trophy to the GCW Parade team. The matches were officiated by Ajay Kumar, Veer Sagram Singh, Maninder Pal Singh, Adarsd Salathia, Ranchan Saberwal, Javed Ahmed Chouwdary and P.D Singh.