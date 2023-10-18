Legends Cricket League in J&K on Cards: Hafeez

Gayle, Sehwag, Finch, Harbhajan, Pathan likely to play

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: The J&K Sports Council held preliminary discussion with the visiting organizing committee team of Legends Cricket League headed by former international cricketer, Nikhil Chopra, Delhi Cricket Association’s (BCCI) pitch curator, Ankit Dutta and event Manager Deepak Raina.

Briefing about the venture, Secretary Youth Services and Sports (YSS), Sarmad Hafeez, said that a meeting of the organizing committee and Sports Council team was held in Jammu to work out modalities for conduct of some of the matches of renowned Legends Cricket League in November at Moulana Azad Cricket Stadium, Jammu.

The Secretary said that the matches are expected to feature former renowned cricketers like Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Aron Finch, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Harbhajan Singh besides others.

Divulging further on the details, Sarmad Hafeez informed that following the preliminary discussion the Legends Cricket league team had a tour of the stadium. They assessed the existing facilities at the venue and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place with a suggestion to make certain minor amends, wherever required.

Earlier, the visiting team was received by J&K Sports Council including Ranjit Kalra, Member Sports Council; Mohammad Hanief, Chief Sports Officer Sports Council; Baljinder Pal Singh, incharge of Divisional Sports Officer (J), and Manager M. A Stadium, Naveen Sharma along with other officials.

During the preliminary interaction, Ranjeet Kalra briefed the organizing committee about the history of sports in J&K. He elaborated how the administration has gone the extra yard in successful conduct of National and International events during past few years.

The team inspected the turf wicket and requested that the venue may be handed over to them as early as possible enabling them to prepare the wicket properly as many former international players are participating in the event.

The floodlights were also switched on to check the intensity and the LUX power for any possible gradation, if required, for proper focusing of light during the hours of play.

The team also visited the player’s dressing rooms, VIP lounge, third umpire rooms and commentator’s box and took stock of the minor changes and repairs required for the mega event including shower area, steam bath and ice bath chambers.

While Nikhil Chopra said that the chief curator shall visit the venue again at the end of this week to estimate the exact time required for preparation of the wickets and outfield. He also requested that during the preparatory time, the premises may not be allotted for any other activity keeping in view the magnitude of the event and the associated works required to make ground fully fit for the international event.

Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull, said the checklist for smooth conduct of the event is being prepared and if all goes well, the M A Stadium may become a regular feature for international and national cricket events in future, she added.