Game Changers, Pt Prem Nath Dogra CC emerge winners

KCSC U/19 Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: Game Changers defeated Elite CC by huge margin of 101 runs, whereas Pt Prem Nath Dogra CC trounced Janta Sports CC in 40 overs tournament with one wicket in the going KCSC Under-19, being played at KC Sports Club Ground, here today.

The first match was played between Game Changer and Elite CC.

Batting first Game Changer made 236 runs in 40 stipulated overs. Kanaiya Wadhwan played brilliant inning of 142 runs, whereas Ansh Gandral and Harsh made 43 and 23 runs respectively. From bowling side, Javed took three wickets while Paras bagged one wicket.

While chasing the target Elite CC bundled out at 135 runs. Ridham made 32 runs, whereas Samar Singh and Jahanvir Singh contributed14 and 15 runs respectively. From bowling side Sourav and Samprak took two wickets each. Kanaiya Wadhwan was declared as man of the match.

Meanwhile, the 2nd match was played between Janta Sports CC and Pt Prem Nath Dogra CC. Batting first Janta Sports CC scored 224 in 40 overs. Akash Bhat, Eshan Thakur and Ritik contributed 59, 49 and 28 runs respectively. From bowling side Rishav Kumar clinched three important wickets, whereas Dhruv Gupta and Vansh Khadyal took two wickets each. In reply, Pt Prem Nath Dogra chased the target and won the match with one wicket. Rishab Kumar made highest 62 runs, whereas Shreyans Manhas and Arman scored 54 and 16 runs respectively. From bowling side, Eshan bagged three wickets while Aryan Salathia and Arjun Singh shared two wickets each.

Rishab Kumar was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance and awarded with trophy and gift coupon.

The matches were officiated by Ashok Singh, Dinesh Kumar and Vijay Raina and Sanjay Raina.