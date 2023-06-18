FWJ defeats SCC by 2 wickets

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

AKHNOOR, June 18: In the final match of ‘Summer Cup’ held at Akhnoor, Friends Warrior Jourian defeated Singh Cricket Club by two wickets, here today.

Singh Cricket Club (SCC) after winning the toss decided to bat first and scored 143/10 in 19.5 overs, in which Chandan scored 50 runs, Anshu 26, Rohit Rajput 23 and Sonu Malhotra 15 runs. From Friends Warriors Jourian, Ritik took 3 wickets. Rakesh and Manpreet also claimed one wicket each.

Friends Warriors Jourian chased down the score in 17 overs with the loss of eight wickets. Vishu scored 52, Hritik scored 35, Sagar and Ritik scored 18 runs each, while Rohit from Singh Cricket Club got 3 wickets, Chandan grabbed 2, Sham Singh and Sonu Manhas shared 1 wicket each. Vishu was declared as man of the match. Abhi and Robin were the umpires and Jimmy acted as scorer in the match.

Station House officer (SHO), Akhnoor, Harjeet Singh was the chief guest on the occasion who distributed prizes among players. He advised them to stay away from drugs and involve themselves in games and sports. The match was organized by Singh Cricket Club under supervision of Sham Singh Langeh, President, Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor.

Others who were present during the match were Rajinder Sharma, Sonu Malhotra, Deepak Sharma, Raman Sharma, Jimmy Manni, Sushil Pawa, Gara Singh, Deepak Mangotra, Kuljeet Singh and others.