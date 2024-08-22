From Paris to Michigan in a fortnight: ‘Future economist’ Archana Kamath bids farewell to TT

NEW DELHI, Aug 22: Archana Kamath will dearly miss donning the Indian jersey, but the table tennis player is determined to serve the country in a “different way” in future, helping to shape its public policies as an economist.

Days after recording India’s only success in the quarterfinal loss to Germany in the recent Paris Olympics, the 24-year-old from Bengaluru has re-entered student life in the USA where she is studying for a Masters in Public Policy at the University of Michigan.

Having started her professional career as a teenager, Archana’s decision to move away from table tennis has been quite emotional. But she has equally enjoyed studying since her school days where she was a topper, securing 98.7 and 97 percent in her 10th and 12th exams.

Now, she is pursuing her second masters degree in Michigan, having already completed her post graduation in International Relations. Archana obtained her bachelor’s degree in economics and she wants to return to India after two years and serve the nation, probably as an economist.

Her role models range from well-known economist Sanjeev Sanyal to the likes of tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal whom she met at the Games Village in Paris earlier this month.

Speaking to PTI from Ann Arbor in Michigan, Archana explained her decision to leave elite sport right after the Olympics.

She categorically stated that “she is not in it” for a better financial future as she has been taken care of by her employers Indian Oil, OGQ and the government.

“I have always liked studying, as much as table tennis. I had inquired about this course in Michigan last year as well but then we qualified for the Paris Olympics as a team for the first time and I wanted to focus on that.

“Now that the Olympics are done, I want to study more and come back to India after two years and serve the people in a different capacity. My decision has nothing to do with financial returns.

“I have got all the support I have needed while playing for India, which has been the biggest honour,” said the soft-spoken athlete, who has gone to Michigan after applying for a study leave with her employer.

She comes from a financially secure family of doctors with both her parents being ophthalmologists. Her brother is currently pursuing a PHD in aerospace engineering in the USA.

But her memories cannot be ripped away from table tennis as it was the first time that both Indian men and women had qualified for the team event of the Olympics.

Archana hopes to continue playing table tennis in the USA and will miss the team environment the most.

“The best thing about the Olympics was being with seniors like Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra. The environment was so good. I also got to meet Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. I made memories for life there.

“I have also loved fighting for my country and that is something I will miss the most. I hope to keep playing here (in the US),” she said.

Archana is certain about being a public servant in India after her course in Michigan but she is yet to work out the finer details.

“I have always been interested in policy making. The main goal is to serve India. I just want to see how I go about my course. The eventual goal is to come back and serve India.”

So, has she thought deeply about being an economist?

“I really admire Sanjeev Sanyal’s work. His wide range of work inspires me,” added Archana, who began attending lectures earlier this week. (PTI)