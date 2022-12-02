Football C’ship enters Day-2 at BOMIS

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 2: Inter-school Football Championship, hosted by Birla Open Minds International School (BOMIS), entered Day-2, here today.

The Football championship season-1 is being organised in collaboration with Pegasus Football Club in a grand manner to develop harmony and healthy sporting environment among different schools.

The occasion was graced by Anisa Nabi (JKAS) as chief guest officer.

Principal of the host School, Aparana Kohli welcomed the chief guest, the participant team, coaches and referees.

The first match was played between GD Goenka School and KV Udhampur, wherein KV Udhampur won the match, while 2nd match was played between Jammu Sanskriti and BOMIS in which Birla Open Minds International School won the match.

The first semifinal match was played between KV Udhampur and APS Kaluchak which was won by the latter, while 2nd semi final match was played between IDPS and BOMIS Jammu wherein BOMIS Jammu won the match in boy’s category.

In girls category, the first match was played between GD Goenka School and APS Kaluchak School which was won by Goenka and the second match was played between IDRS and BOMIS Jammu, wherein BOMIS Jammu emerged winners.