Final matches of JU’s Inter-Departmental tournaments held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 12: The final matches of the ongoing Inter-Departmental tournaments of the Jammu University were organized by the Campus Sports Committee in the disciplines of Cricket (Male), Badminton (Women and Men), and Carrom (Men and Women), here today.

In Cricket, the Mathematics Department beat Physics Department by 13 runs, while Botany Department trounced Urdu Department by 10 wickets.

In Carrom (Male) semi-final matches, SHTM Department defeated Commerce Department by 2-1 and Geography Department got better of History Department by 2-0 besides in final matches, Geography Department beat SHTM Department by 2-0 in men category, while Commerce Department trounced Hindi Department by 2-0 in women category.

In Badminton (Men), the Physical Education Department beat The Law School by 2-0, while in women’s category, Physics Department trounced Law Department by 2-1.

The matches were officiated by Ravish Vaid, Vikas Karlopia, Gagan Kumar, Jai Bharat, Raj Kumar Bakshi, Manoj Kumar, Thair Mehmood and Saleem-ur-Rehman.

The tournaments were organized under the supervision of Dr Daud Iqbal Baba chairman, Campus Sports Committee University of Jammu.