Fencing Coach starts ‘Online Classes’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, many education systems have changed their way of teaching, i.e. from offline to online mode to help the students in pursuing their dreams from home.

Shotu Lal Sharma, the Coach of the Fencing Club has also brought such an innovation in the field of sports by starting ‘Online Classes’.

Online classes have been started to help the players to maintain their physical and mental health both. It helps the players to enhance their fencing abilities during this lockdown.

As the lockdown period has started, it has halted all the activities in which major loss is seen by the students, both in the field of sports and education.

In sports, there is a requirement of continuous practice so as to make their body fit and fine but COVID-19 has ceased all this.

Shotu Lal Sharma has also started a yoga session in alternate days with fencing which helped them to enhance their immunity power during this epidemic.

“Yoga session is very rejuvenating and fills the body with positive energy which makes our day better. It is an opportunity for all of us to be the student of such a great teacher who finds out time in the lockdown situation for us”, said one of the students.