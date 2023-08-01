FC-1 among men, Kashmir Arrows among women emerge Champions

19th J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament-2023 concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: The 19th J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament-2023 organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police under Civic Action Programme and in collaboration with J&K Football Association, J&K Sports Council concluded at Synthetic Turf Ground TRC Srinagar today with FC-1 among Men teams and Kashmir Arrows among Women teams emerging as tournament champions.

Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

Dilbag Singh said that this tournament started in 1998 in memory of martyr Inspector Mushtaq Ahmad Baba has grown bigger and bigger adding that Jammu and Kashmir Police is organizing this event without a break in good and as well as bad times.

The DGP said during the tournaments few good players emerge from different teams as exceptional talent, he requested Jammu Kashmir Football Association to include Jammu and Kashmir Police in their plans and actions to boost the morale of such talented players. He assured that the J&K Police will provide all support and assistance in promoting the talented players.

Stating that it is time to organize different sports events also in those areas which were attached with negativity, the DGP said that J&K Police with the support of people, sports lovers and organizers will soon organize sports events in the Sheher-e-Khas (Down Town) area of Srinagar which is full of talented youth and sports lovers.

He appreciated the ADGP Armed J&K, his team, J&K Football Association, participating teams of men and women for successful conduct of the mega event. He hoped that in the future editions of the tournaments more women teams will participate, adding that ADGP Armed will also try to prepare the JK Police Women team.

Special DG’s R. R. Swain, A. K. Choudhary, ADGP’s SJM Gillani, M.K Sinha, Sunil Kumar and Alok Kumar, IGP’s Nitish Kumar, B. S Tuti, DIG’s Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Shahid Mehraj, Haseeb-Ur-Rehman and Abdul Qayoom, AIG’s of PHQ, Kashmir based Commandants of JKAP/IRP battalions, Chairman J&K Football Association Wasim Aslam, General Secretary JKFA Prof. B A Shah, Nazir Ahmad Andrabi, Head Referee Association JKFA Nazir Ahmad Bhat, members of JK Sports Council and other civil, police officers besides a large number of football lovers were present on the occasion.

Pertinent to mention here that the 19th edition of Martyrs Memorial Football Championship 2023 was inaugurated on 24th July and during the championship 46 teams including four women teams participated. Six teams who participated in the Championship came from outside Kashmir valley.