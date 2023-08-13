Expedition team Summit Kang Yatse peak

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Aug 13: Four climbers of Mountaineering Association of J&K led by Sumit Khajuria successfully summitted Kang Yatse peak (20500 feet) in Ladakh. The other mountaineers who summitted Kang Yatse peak were Manik Slathia, Shashi Kant and Shilpa Charak. The fifth member of the team Sonam Sidharth could not attempt the peak owing to poor health conditions.

Earlier, the team was flagged off from Jammu for Leh on 1st August, 2023 by Anil Goswami, former Home Secretary of India. After only two days of light acclimatization at Leh the team headed to the mountain for proper acclimatization through height gaining treks.

The statement said on the first day the team trekked from Skiu, the end of the road, to Markha valley for about 20 kilometers and made it the first halting point in the expedition. The next day’s 15 kilometers trek took them to Hunker, situated at an altitude of about 4000 meters. While on third day the team reached Nimaling (5000 meters) gaining a height of 1000 meters in a 13 kilometers trek through rough terrain.

At Nimaling the team halted for two days and had final height gaining exercise. As the long route to the 6250 meter summit was very challenging and climbs over the base camp steeply on soft snow and loose rocks it was decided to go for the peak in the night. It was after a grueling climb for about nine hours that the team unfurled the National Flag on the peak early in the morning at 5.44 AM, the next day. The next day the team adopted a very short 17 kilometers but a very steep slope via Kangmarula pass to reach Chokdo in the evening.