Excelsior Sports Correspondent SRINAGAR, May 19: Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Sarmad Hafeez today directed the Tourism Department to augment all winter sports facilities and equipment at Gulmarg so that these are kept in a state of readiness before the onset of winter season. Chairing a meeting of officers of Tourism and related Departments here today, the Tourism Secretary directed the constitution of teams from Tourism Department and J&K Cable Car Corporation to check the operational worthiness of the equipment like ski lifts, snow beaters etc. at Gulmarg and make these ready for use by the start of winter season. For this, he directed taking all the steps required at the earliest. He said he has already directed upgradation and further improvement of Gulmarg Golf Course for which work is already on. Sarmad Hafeez also underscored the need for developing Sonamarg as a winter destination in view of the heavy rush of tourists witnessed last winter. In this regard, he directed exploring slopes for establishing ski lifts and other mechanical equipment at the resort. In this regard, he directed the Sonamarg Development Authority and J&K Cable Car Corporation to undertake a joint survey of the area within a week’s time. The Tourism Secretary also took a review of the progress on installation of Bio digesters in Dal lake by LAWDA. He asked the LAWDA to fix a timeline in this regard and call the experts from DRDO at the earliest, as decided already. He also asked the LAWDA to pace up its anti-encroachment drive along the peripheries of Dal lake. Sarmad Hafeez also directed conducting a joint inspection of water treatment plant at Manasbal by a joint team of officials from Tourism Department and UEED. He directed ramping up lighting facilities along Boulevard, at Royal Springs Golf Course and Pari Mahal within a week’s time and make it aesthetically pleasing. He also sought full details of the signages being installed at various tourist destinations by the J&K Cable Car Corporation. The Tourism Secretary also reviewed pace of disbursement of COVID-19 relief announced by the Government for various segments of tourism sector and directed its speedy disbursement among the beneficiaries. Earlier, Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo briefed the Tourism Secretary about the activities being carried out by the Department currently. The meeting was attended by Commissioner, SMC, Athar Amin; VC, LAWDA; Chief Engineer, UEED, Basharat Ahmad; CEOs of Gulmarg and Pahalgam Development Authorities, Inam ul Haq Siddiqui and Mushtaq Ahmad; CEO, Golf Development Authority, Javed Humayun Bakshi; officers from Tourism Department, LAWDA, Mechanical Engineering Department; Cable Car Corporation and other related Departments.

New Delhi, May 19: Teen batting sensation Shafali Verma was today promoted to Grade B in the BCCI’s annual contracts list as the cricket board reduced the number of contracted players from 22 to 19.
The Grade A which offers an annual retainer fees of Rs 50 lakh once again comprised of three all-format players — Twenty20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana and leg break bowler Poonam Yadav.
The Grade B has an annual retainer fee of Rs 30 lakh and veterans such as Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma are among 10 players in this bracket.
“Shafali is seen as the biggest superstars that we will have in years to come and hence it wasn’t a surprise that she got elevated to Grade B from C. Punam Raut was rewarded for her good show in the South Africa series and she has also been promoted to Grade B,” a senior BCCI official said.
Young Richa Ghosh has been included in the Grade C which makes players richer by Rs 10 lakh. It has six cricketers this year, five less than the last time.
The contracts are for a period from October 2020 to September 2021. (PTI)

The two notable names dropped from the 19-strong list are batter Veda Krishnamurthy and left-arm spinner Ekta Bist.
The others, who were dropped include Dayalan Hemlatha and spinner Anuja Patil, who featured in the last year’s list.
Grade A (Rs 50 lakh): Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav
Grade B (Rs 30 lakh): Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues
Grade C (Rs 10 lakh): Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, Richa Ghosh. (PTI)

