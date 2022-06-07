ESIC inaugurates fortnight Yoga event

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: ESIC, Regional Office Jammu today inaugurated a fortnight Yoga event by organising a Yoga camp for its entire staff wherein prominent persons from the Industry and social services attended the camp, here today.

During the camp, various ‘Aasanas’ were performed by the participants under the guidance of Yoga instructor, besides a talk on various benefits of Yoga was also organised which was attended by Parveen Pargal, Member Regional Board, ESIC J&K, Ajit Singh, Zonal In-charge, Sant Nirankari Mission, Parveen Moudgil, Deputy Director, Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, State Medical Officer, Ajeet Kumar Singh, Assistant Director and entire staff of Regional office.

It is pertinent to mention here that ESI Corporation is celebrating International Yoga Day as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India in its various establishments and industrial clusters across the country.

During the fortnight event, the ESI Corporation of Jammu & Kashmir will be conducting Yoga camps under the supervision of an expert at industrial belts of Kathua, Samba and Jammu, followed by health talks on prevention of diseases would also be held. In addition to it, general health check-up camps will also be organized daily in the ESIC Hospital, Bari-Brahmana for the industrial workers and their family members.

Moreover, a cleanliness drive will also be organised in two localities of workers near ESIC Hospital, Bari-Brahmana during the campaign.