Dutta plots J&K collapse as Punjab gains 1st innings lead

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 15: Left-arm spinner Prerit Dutta spun web and plotted collapse of J&K team before Punjab batters surpassed J&K’s paltry total of 78 runs in U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy at PCA Ground, Mohali, today.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, J&K batsmen faltered from the word go and failed to show resistance against quality stuff from Punjab bowlers to bundle out for meagre 78 runs in 31.4 overs. Arya Thakur (35) and Lone Nasir Muzaffar (23) were the only batters to cross double figure mark. Arya hit 6 boundaries lin his 57-ball knock, while Nasir struck 5 fours in his 24-ball innings. Prerit Dutta was the wrecker-in-chief, who captured 6 wickets by conceding 11 runs in his 6.4 overs, while Aradhya Shukla bagged 3 wickets and Abhinav Sharma claimed one.

In reply, Punjab were comfortably placed at 144/2 in 58 overs in their first innings, thus gaining a lead of 66 runs with 8 wickets in hand.

Pukhraj Mann was at the crease on 72 runs off 144 balls, studded with 11 boundaries, while Jaskaranvir Singh Paul was unbeaten on 12 runs. Vishwa Pratap Singh (45) and Kunwarjeet Singh (12) were the two batsmen dismissed today.

For J&K, Vishal Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, who took 2 wickets by conceding 45 runs in his 24 overs.