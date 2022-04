Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: Dr OD Sharma, Chairman of Badminton Association of J&K has been re-elected as vice president of Badminton Association of India.

He was re-elected for the said post in the AGM which was held at Guwahati on March 25.

Office bearers of Badminton Association of J&K congratulated him for the new term.