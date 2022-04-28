Dr Bali elected sr vice prez of Kempo Asso

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: Sports Kempo Association of India held its annual meeting at Hotel India Pride, Below Gumat to discuss various aspects of the Kempo across India and elected Dr SM Bali, joint secretary Indian Olympic Association as senior vice president national body.

The meeting was organised under the leadership of Ravi Lalwani (President Kempo Association of India), wherein Gull-e-Surkhab, president Sports Kempo Association of J&K was also elected chairman of the women cell.