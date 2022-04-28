DIG CRPF flags off students for ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Apr 28: Continuing with its Civic Action Programme especially framed for underprivileged youth residing in far off hilly areas of Doda district, 33rd battalion CRPF organised a Bharat Darshan tour for students.

DIG CRPF Rajesh Dhakarwal along with DDC Chairman Doda Dhananter Singh Kotwal flagged off 20 children drawn from different villages of Bhaderwah for ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour.

The tour was flagged off in an impressive ceremony organized in the Battalion headquarters Sarna by Devinder Singh Negi, Commandant, 33 Battalion, CRPF in the presence of other senior officers and PRI members.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG said the tour is being organized under Civic Action Programme of the CRPF. He said during the tour, the students will visit famous tourism spots and historical places of Jaipur and other famous forts in Rajasthan so as to aware them of art and culture of the people living there. He said during the tour, the children will also get opportunity to meet prominent political and social personalities.

He also told that the young children will be made aware of the arts, culture and living climate of Rajasthan.

DDC Chairman Doda Dhananter Singh Kotwal and Commanding Officer Devinder Singh Negi also expressed their views.