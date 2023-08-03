DPS Udhampur students shine at Kalaripayattu C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Delhi Public School, Udhampur students’ clinched medals in 6th district Kalaripayattu Championship held at Jammu.

A three- day-long J&K UT Kalaripayattu Championship was organized by Kalaripayattu Association of J&K at Indoor Complex Stadium, Bhagwati Nagar, here.

More than 400 players from different districts of J&K participated in the championship with great zeal and enthusiasm. Students of Delhi Public School won a galaxy of medals in the competition. Vice Chairman of the School Dr. J. C. Gupta appreciated the team and the coach for such a wonderful performance at district level.

Students won medals in different events are Madhvan Sharma (Silver), Krishiv Shaswat (Silver), Surya Sharma (Silver), Vedant Gupta (Bronze), Shourya Partap Singh (Bronze), Adarsh Singh (Bronze), Rakahat Gupta (Bronze), Atish Verma (Bronze), Swamin Gupta (Bronze) and Dhruv Singh (Bronze).