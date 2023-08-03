DPS students shine at Int’l event

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: The students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu shined at the International event of Open Roller Hockey Championship-2023 in Under-14 age category at Macau, China by winning bronze medal.

Hridyansh Chib (VIII-F) and Zayafat John (VI-I), etched their names in gold by seizing bronze medals in the fiercely contested International Open Roller Hockey Championship-2023 in U-14 age category at Macau, China competing against over 300 gifted athletes from diverse corners of the globe.

The event was organized by Roller Hockey Federation of India from 27-30 July. The team secured a remarkable 3rd place and clinched the bronze medal by an impressive victory of 10-0 against China.

President-RCT, M.K Ajatshatru Singh, Vice-President, Dr. Kuwarani Ritu Singh, Director, S.S Sodhi along with the Principal Ruchi Chabra and the Headmistress Meenu Gupta appreciated the duo Hridyansh and Zayafat, along with their elated parents, for the monumental victory they have achieved on the international platform.