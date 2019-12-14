DPS Jammu, DPS Nagbani in India’s top 10 CBSE Schools

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 14: Having already been ranked among top CBSE Schools in Jammu City, DPS Jammu and DPS Nagbani counted among the well established 400 branches of The Delhi Public School Society, New Delhi, once again added another feather in their caps by receiving Rank No. 10 in India and No. 1 in Jammu’s Top 20 CBSE Schools and Rank No-1 in India in ‘Value for Money’ in India’s Top CBSE Schools Parameter Wise categories for the year 2019.

The awards were given away in a glittering ceremony organized by Education Today held at Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru on December 13 and 14, 2019 for serving the State with Quality Education for over two decades and for exemplary contribution in the field of education. Top schools & Pre-Schools in ‘International, Boarding, CBSE, ICSE, State, Boys & Girls’ have been categorized under 10 parameters out of 100 marks each i.e. Academic Reputation, Individual Attention, Infrastructure Provision, Innovative Teaching, Safety & Hygiene, Sports Education, Value for Money, Holistic Development, Leadership Management Quality and Co-Curricular Activities.

The award ceremony was attended by K-12 Decision Makers, Senior Delegates and Eminent Educationists from all over India.

SS Sodhi, PVC/Director, DPS Schools, J&K lauded the efforts of staff, students, parents and alumni for this achievement.

He also congratulated Principals of both the schools Ruchi Chabra and Raj Kumar Verma for the glorious achievement.