Doda Police organises debate, 80 students participate

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 22: District Police Doda today organized a debate competition on “Role of Police in Nation Building” at District Police Lines Doda under the supervision of Master Popsy Additional SP Hqrs Doda.

The programme was organized in the memory of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the security and integrity of the nation.

In the debate, a total of 16 students from different Schools of Doda spoke in favour/against on the topic “Role of Police in Nation Building”. All the participants highlighted sacrifices of police personnel in mintinating law and order/unity and integrity of our nation.

On the occasion, Dr. Ravi Bharti, Addl. Dy Commissioner Doda was chief guest and SP Ops Doda Raj Kumar was the guest of honor.

PN Tikoo Dy CO. IR 5th Bn, Tanveer Ahmed Wani, Principal GHSS Trown and Musarat Jan, Sr. Lecturer DIET Doda were the judges of the event.

In the event, about 70-80 students from different schools of Doda participated. At the end of debate, trophies/cash prizes along with certificates of participation were distributed among participants. The Ist Position went to Manakshi Devi , Student of 11th Class of Govt. Girls HSS Doda, 2nd position was secured by Muzamil Irshad of 12th Class from Chenab Valley Public School Doda and 3rd position was secured by Saniya Rasool student of 12th class from Green Model HSS Doda. Neha Devi, student of class 7th from Police Public School Doda secured 4th position and a special reward of Rs. 500/- along with trophy and certificate of participation was given to her.

While speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ravi Bharti thanked the Doda Police for organizing such a colorful programe (debate competition) which will go a long way in encouraging /inspiring the students to join the Police force and serve the society.