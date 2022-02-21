Divyang Blue beats Divyang Red, levels series 2-2

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: J&K Divyang Blue team defeated Divyang Red team by 3 wickets and levelled the 5-Match Series 2-2, being played at Army Ground Daskal Akhnoor, here today.

Divyang Red won the toss and decided to bat first and gave the target of 133 runs by losing 9 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Shanty made 26 runs, while Rahul Sharma and Nikhil Sharma contributed 24 and 13 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Shah Aziz, Mantu Sharma shared 3 wickets each, while Bittu took 2 wickets and Tarsem Lal got 1 wicket.

In reply, Divyang Blue achieved the target by losing only 3 wickets in the process and registered 3 wickets win in 19.4 overs. Asha Nand scored 33 runs, whereas Deepak Sharma made 22 runs and Shah Aziz and Tarsem Lal contributed 14 and 17 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Ajeet, Nikhil and Tarsem Dogra shared one wicket each while Rahul Sharma and Chahal shared 2 wickets each.

Asha Nand was declared as man of the match. Rajeev Narayan and Akhil Sharma were the umpires and Dev Bhagel acted as scorer.