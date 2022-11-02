Distt Softball C’ship declared open

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: District Jammu Softball Championship, organised by the Softball Association under ‘My Youth My Pride’, commenced at GGM Science College, here today.

Sanjay Chib Prop Jammu Enterprises was the guest of honour and Waseem Raja Khan, general secretary J&K Softball Association was chief guest and DrVinod Bakshi, Physical Director GGM Science College was the special guest on the occasion.

In the boys section, the opening match was played between Talab Tillo Bulls and Jhiri Softball Club, wherein former defeated the latter by 13-1, while Cosmo Club beat Nine Rangers by 15-5, and Rising Stars defeated Jhiri Club by 11-0, Nine Rangers trounced Evergreen by 4-0, Talab Tillo defeated Rising Stars by 7-1 and Cosmo Club beat Evergreen Club by 17-8.

In the girls section, Carmel Club and Cosmo Club settled at top to play the final with each other.

In the ongoing championship, Talab Tillo Bulls and Cosmo Club settled at top position in their respective groups and entered into semi finals, while Rising Stars and Nine rangers also secured their places for semi-finals.

Prominent persons including Sudhir Singh, Padamdev Singh, Harvinder Singh, Madan Mohan, Rawat Singh, Vishal Singh and others were present during the event.