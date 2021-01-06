District Wushu C’ship from Jan 8

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: Jammu District Wushu Association is going to organise three days District level Wushu Championship from January 8 at New Indoor Hall MA Stadium, here today.

The championship will be organised as per the guidelines and SOPs issued by the Government.

The players desirous to take part in this championship can register themselves with secretary District Jammu Wushu Association, Kamal Kishore (9596910112), whereas the weighing and draw lots will be held on January 8 and the competition will be started January 9.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 16th UT J&K Wushu Championship will be held from March 28 to 31 at MA Stadium Jammu.