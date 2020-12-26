District Shooting C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 26: 10th Jammu District Shooting Championship, organised by district Rifle Association in collaboration with J&K Police, concluded at Shooting Range Gulshan Ground, here today.

About 50 young shooters turned up for the competition in twin events including .177 Air Rifle and .177 Air Pistol for both boys and girls categories.

In sub-youth men (Air Rifle), Samarth Tuli of JKP Club stood 1st, Paras Dalbir Singh Rakwal, JKP Club got 2nd place and Soham Sharma, JKP Club clinched bagged 5th place, whereas in senior men (Air Rifle), Arjun Chib, JKP Club got 1st position.

In sub-youth women (Air Rifle), Prachi Virdhy, BSF Senior Secondary School stood 1st and Mehek Chib, BSF Senior Secondary School bagged 2nd position, whereas in junior women (Air Rifle), Himanshi Aggarwal clinched 1st place and in senior women (Air Rifle), Priya Chib and Joythsna clinched 1st and 2nd positions respectively.

In sub-youth women (Air Pistol), Laabibah Michelle Tahir, JKP Club stood 1st, whereas in youth women (Air Pistol), Kavya Kochhar, JKP Club got 1st place.

In women (Air Pistol), Greety Mahajan remained 1st, whereas in sub-youth men (Air Pistol), Tanishq Singh Charak, DPS Jammu stood 1st, Vibhav Sharma, JKP Club bagged 2nd place and Prabjot Singh, GZS Club got 3rd place.

In youth men (Air Pistol), Divyansh Singh Charak, DPS Club bagged 1st position, whereas in junior men (Air Pistol), Vanshaj Sambyal, JKP Club clinched 1st position and in senior men (Air Pistol), Romijit Singh, DPS Jammu, Vishab Sharma, JKP Club and Abay Gupta secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

President of J&K Rifle Association, Kuldeep Singh Jamwal; general secretary, Amjad Parvez Mirza (Retd IPS); treasurer, SS Sodhi and vice president (administration) and Sharat Chander Singh distributed medals among winners.

Rajesh Virdhi, Madhupal Singh and Vijay Kumar were among technical panel of Shooting events.