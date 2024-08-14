District Samba Speedball C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 13: The District Samba Speedball Championship, organized by the J&K Sports Speedball Association, took place at Sukh Sagar Bhawan Bishnah here today. The event, featuring approximately 250 players from various schools across the Samba district, showcased intense competition and spirited participation.

The Championship was inaugurated by Justin Thiraviam, Principal of St. Peter’s School, BC Road Jammu, who served as the chief guest. Dharminder Kumar, DDC Bishnah, and Munish Gupta, Vice President of JKSBA, were among the guests. Ashu Peter Mattoo, President of All J&K Christian, was the presiding guest, with special honours given to Sarath Ravi, Manager of South Indian Bank, and Mohinder Singh, Manager of Sukh Sagar Bhawan. The event was hosted by Vanshika Manhas and officiated by a team including Sahil Janjua and Sandeep Sharma.

Rich Harvest School was declared the overall champion, with Jammu Sanskriti School as the second runner-up and Humanity Public School securing third place. Gold medal winners are set to compete in the national championship in Delhi from August 27-28. General Secretary of the Association Sunny Nanda also briefed about national and international achievements on the occasion.