District Reasi Wushu Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Jan 22: Two days District Reasi Wushu Championship concluded at Amba Kids School Panthal, here today.

A total of 250 players participated in the championship, wherein Ashwani Katoch, Principal of the School was the chief guest on the occasion.

He appreciated organizers for providing a platform for the young talented youth of the district. He congratulated all the participating players and the medalists, technical officials for the successful conduct of the championship.

Abhishek Singh Jamwal (international players) was designated as observer and the technical chairman for the conduct of the championship. In his brief report, he urged the Government to organize coaching camps for all sports and orientation courses in the district.

Kuldeep Handoo (Dronacharya Awardee) conveyed that the Wushu sports is the main core sports of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Sports Board and soon he will take up the matter with the concerned authority for supporting in organizing coaching/ national stature event, so that the players from the Reasi could get maximum exposure.

General secretary of the district, Jhmair Singh presented a welcome address and in his brief address, he thanked Wushu Association of J&K, J&K Sports Council and the School administration for supporting and making the event a grand success.

Rattan Singh presented the vote of thanks.