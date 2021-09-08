District Rajouri Chess C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 8: District Chess Championship, organised by District Rajouri Chess Association under the aegis of All J&K Chess Association and sponsored by J&K Sports Council, concluded at Government High School Sawani, here today.

About 45 players of different age groups participated in the championship wherein all the winning participants were awarded with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals and mementoes by the chief guest.

In under -19 boys category, Karan Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Sharma bagged top three positions respectively, whereas in under-17, Mohd Wahid, Simranjeet Singh and Danish Parvez stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively and Purav Raina, Ranvir Singh and Rishav Sharma bagged first three positions respectively in under-14 boys category.

Sarpanch Panchayat Halqa Sawani, Mohd Sadeeq was the chief guest of the occasion while In-charge ZPEO Doongi Balvinder Singh was the guest of honour and Anil Mehta and Aseem Shah were special guests besides Sahil Raina was the convenor of the championship.

Kamlesh Kumari, Incharge Headmaster of the host School, Rashida Begum, Parvez Akhter, Sonia Bali, Vandana Gupta, Shazia Chowdhary, Mohan Lal and Shakeel Ahmed were present during the event.