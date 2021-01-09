District Jammu Wushu C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 9: District Jammu Wushu Championship commenced at Wushu Hall MA Stadium, here today.

The championship was inaugurated by Satish Singh Manager Indoor Hall, whereas Weightlifting coach was the guest of honour of the inaugural ceremony. About 200 players from different Clubs and Schools are participating in this championship.

The matches of sub-junior boys and girls category were organised today while junior and seniors events will be organised tomorrow.

Earlier, the Wushu Association has organised almost 11 District level Wushu Championships so far, whereas the Championships in other districts including Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Samba and Doda will be organised in the end of this month.

The selected players will participate in upcoming 16th UT J&K Wushu Championship which is scheduled to be held in first week of February or last week of March.

Arun Singh Charak, Lalit Singh, Abhishek Jamwal, Ashi Jamwal and Surya Bhanun Partap Singh (Asian Games Medallist) were also present during the event.