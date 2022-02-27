District Handball C’ship declared open

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 27: Two day 9th District Handball Championship was declared open by Isha Mahajan, SHO Women Police Station Udhampur as chief guest at Subash Stadium, here today.

The District championship is being organised under the aegis of J&K Handball Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council for both men and women wherein nine teams of men and five teams of women are taking part.

The chief guest stressed upon the players to concentrate more on skills and physical standard. She congratulated the District Association’s office bearers for organising the championship.

Among prominent persons who witnessed the opening ceremony were Raj Guru, Sheikh Tanveer Ahmed, Suresh Khajuria and Sanjay Sharma.

In women section, Udhampur Handball Club-1 beat Udhampur Handball Club-II by 13-04 points, while in men section, APS Udhampur Handball Club trounced Chenani Handball Club by 14-06 points and Surenger Handball Club defeated Apex Handball Club by 09-02 points, whereas Udhampur Handball Club beats BBS Vidya Peeth by 21-04 points and Mini Stadium Handball Club beat Surenger Handball Club by 15-0 points.

The matches were officiated by a referee panel consisting of Ravi Singh, Raju Sangram Singh, Sapna Devi and Kesar, while Apurva and Arushi Sharma were scorers.