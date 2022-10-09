District Handball C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Oct 9: Three days 7th Poonch District Handball Championship, organised by District Association under the aegis of J&K Handball Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council for senior men, concluded at Sports Stadium, here today.

Total six teams took part in the championship, wherein Poonch Handball Club trounced Stadium A by 24 goals to 19 in the final match and lifted the trophy.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Basharat Hussain was the chief guest of the event, while DYSSO Poonch, Mohd Qasim was guest of honour.

The final match was officiated by Imtiaz Ahmed (ReK), Mohd Iqbal (ReK) and DK Raina (PET).

Bashir Ahmed, I/c Manager Sports Stadium Poonch, Dr Udesh Pal Sharma chairman YPS Foundation, Narjeet Singh (Retd. ZPEO), Nirdosh Kumar Sharma, I/c Sports Stadium Rajouri, Amresh Kumar ZPEO, Vijay Kumar (PEM), Neeraj Sharma, Rajinder Singh, and others were present during the event.

The organizing secretary of the tournament was Sorab Sharma who welcomed all the guests, officials and participants