District Cycling C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 12: District Cycling Championship, organized by Cycling Association of Jammu and Kashmir, concluded at Vijaypur, here today.

A total of 40 cyclists participated in the competition in various age groups. The selected cyclists will participate in the UT level Championship which is scheduled to be held in this month.

The chief guest on the occasion was Priyanka Verma SDPO, while guest of honour was Deeraj Sharma (Social Activist).

The championship was organized under the supervision of Ravinder Singh president CAJK, SS Gill, general secretary, Om Parkash, associate general secretary, Dr Vikesh Kumar Commissionaire CFI and Ravi Salgotra, treasurer.

In senior category, Harsh Singh, Amit Samyal and Abhishek Mehra stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, while in junior boys, Saiom, Sunil Kumar and Shubam Sharma remained 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively.