Director J&KEDI flags off solo cycling expedition from K2K

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir & Director J&K EDI, Mahmood A Shah today morning flagged off Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) solo cycling expedition of 67year-old athlete, Mohinder Singh Bharaj from Ghantaghar, Lal Chowk, here today.

The veteran cyclist from Nashik (Maharashtra) is planning to complete the expedition under the theme ‘Race against Age’, in around 12 days by pedalling for around 16 to 18 hours daily.

The athlete began the ride at 7:10 am from the clock tower and is expected to reach Pathankot (Punjab) in the first leg. Bharaj has registered with World Ultra Cycling Association USA for the 65 to 70 years age group to set the record to complete the 3600 kilometres stretch via Srinagar, Udhampur, Ludhiana, Delhi, Gwalior, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kanyakumari.

The time taken by him to reach Kanyakumari will be a new record in the 65 to 70 years age category by WUCA. The current Guinness Book of World Record in Open Category is clinched by 23 year-old Kashmiri athlete Adil Teli who completed the same distance in just eight days, one hour, 37 minutes.

The youngst cyclist to hold the record for the fastest K2K journey is Om Mahajan, from Nashik, who took 8 days 7 hours, when he was about to become 18 year old.

Speaking at the occasion, Mohinder Singh said he wants to send out a message that age is just a number and one should believe in staying fit and healthy without thinking of the age.

Sukhdeep Singh (son), Kishor Kale (Cyclist and Cycle Maintenance expert), Prem, Dr Mustafa Topiwala (Physiotherapist) and Venugopal (Cyclist) were part of crew members who will accompany him during the expedition.

President JKMAC Mahmood A Shah said this is a historic movement that a veteran athlete is attempting to set the record.

Riyaz Wani president JKMBA, Asif Bhat secretary JKMBA, Syed Tahir of JKMAC and Mushtaq A Bhat joint secretary JKCA were also present on the occasion.