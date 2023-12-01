Dhruv, Bilal, Hatim take J&K to respectable 218/5

Cooch Behar Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: Promising trio of Dhruv Sharma, Hatim Reyaz and Bilal Ahmad Bhat took Jammu and Kashmir to a respectable score of 218/5 in 77 overs against Himachal Pradesh in Cooch Behar Trophy at stumps on day-1 at Luhnu Cricket Ground, Bilaspur.

Batting first, J&K openers Kamaksh Sharma and Salman Ahmad Bakshi played sensibly before former’s dismissal at his individual score of 11 runs. Bakshi contributed 32 runs, who was followed by Hatim Reyaz scoring 40 runs off 77 balls with 3 boundaries.

Dhruv Sharma was unbeaten on 68 off 136 balls studded with 9 boundaries, while Bilal Ahmed Bhat was at the crease on 45 off 84 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Sachin B Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for Himachal Pradesh who captured 3 wickets by conceding 43 runs in 19 overs, while Sahil Sharma and Daksh S Narayan claimed one wicket each.