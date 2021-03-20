DFA Bandipora, DFA Ganderbal qualify for Srinagar edition

28th Annual Football C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 20: Trouncing their rivals convincingly in their respective matches, DFA Bandipora-XI and DFA Ganderbal-XI qualified for Srinagar edition by defeating DFA Pattan Zone-XI and DFA Anantnag-XI respectively, played at TRC Ground and Sports Stadium Anantnag, here today.

In the final match of North Edition and South Edition of the ongoing 28th Annual Football Championship-2021, both the teams defeated their rivals by 1-0 goals.

In the first match which was played at TRC Srinagar, both the teams played a marvellous game and their skills and ball control were applauded by the spectators but DFA Bandipora succeeded to win the match by a solitary goal, whereas DFA Ganderbal-XI trounced DFA Anantnag-XI by also a solitary goal which was secured by Ganderbal boys in dying minutes of the 2nd half of the game and registered win over their opponent.

The winning teams will play Srinagar edition which is scheduled to be held at TRC Srinagar from March 22.