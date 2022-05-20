Deputy Mayor inaugurates 11th Martial Arts C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU: May 20: JMC Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma inaugurated 11th J&K UT Martial Arts Championship, organised by Freedom Society: An Association of Sports and Martial Arts J&K, affiliated with Nehru Yuya Kendra Sangathan Martial Arts Training India, here today.

The Martial Arts Championship was organised by Karan Khajuria at DBN School, Mubarak Mandi here.

Rajender Kakkar (Manager Trust), Shrimati Dewanini Vidya Badrinath Educational Trust, Vishu Dogra (Principal DBN School) and Nissar Ahmed Bhat graced the event as special guests along with Binny Bharat (Black Belt Taekwondo).

Speaking during the occasion Purnima Sharma said that after the Covid-19 and lockdowns, it is a great initiative by the Freedom Society, Karan Khajuria and DBN School by organising 11th State Martial Arts Championship which acted as a medium for connecting the youth with sports.

Appreciating the efforts of the students, She further said that the way in which the students fought during their matches showed their passion for the sport and the effort which they have put during the training under their teacher Karan Khajuria.