Deputation of Gym owners meets JCCI president

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: A deputation of Gym owners from Jammu today met president of Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industries (JCCI), Arun Gupta and apprised him about the difficulties being faced by them due to the non-functioning of the Gym’s since long time, here today.

“The Administration has allowed other activities with some conditions and SOPs across the J&K but adopt stoic silence on part of opening of Gyms,” narrated Gym owners to JCCI president.

The president of the JCCI gave patience hearing to their demands and assured the deputation that their issue will be taken up with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary within time frame, so that the functioning of Gym will start with at least 50 percent capacity.

Anil Gupta (senior vice president), Rajeev Gupta (vice president), Rajesh Gupta (secretary) and Rajesh Gupta (treasurer) of JCCI were also present during the occasion.

The memorandum was submitted by Gym owners including Dalbir Singh and Ravinder Singh.