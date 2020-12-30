DDC flags off cycle rally at Udhampur

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Dec 30: To generate awareness among the common masses about Fit India campaign, Municipal Council Udhampur today organized a cycle rally here from District Headquarter.

District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla flagged off the cycle rally, which passed through Slathia Chowk, Ramnagar Chowk, Court Road, Gole market, Bus Stand and culminated at Town Hall Udhampur.

The DDC highlighted the importance of physical and mental fitness in the development of healthy society. He said that the main objective of organizing this awareness rally is to sensitize the common masses about the Fit India Campaign, launched by the Government of India. He said that cycling is the best way to keep the body fit and healthy. He further added that the campaign is aimed at encouraging people to include physical activity and sports in their day today life to stay physically fit and active in order to contribute to nation building.

He said that it is ‘our collective responsibility to be a part of Prime Minister’s nationwide campaign regarding fit India movement. He also appealed to the common masses of the district to actively participate in the campaign.

Among others present were President Municipal Council, Jogeshwar Gupta; Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohd Syed Khan; Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan; ACR Vikar Giri; Assistant Commissioner Development, Mushtaq Chowdhary; District Information Officer, Er Sajad Bashir Somberia all Councillors and other officers.