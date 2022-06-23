DCoE holds extension lectures series

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Dogra College of Education (DCoE) organized a series of extension lectures under the ‘Faculty Exchange Programme’ in collaboration with District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Samba on the topics “Development of language skills’, ‘Different skills used in teaching-learning processes and ‘National Education Policy (NEP)-2020”, here today.

Anupama Sharma, Senior Lecturer of English, Poonam Chib, Teacher and Neelam Gupta, HoD Education were the resource persons on the three topics respectively on three different days which concluded today.

The extension lecture started with the welcome address given by Roshy Sharma, Lecturer, Dogra College of Education. The resource person Anupama Sharma addressed the topic of Development of Language Skills and emphasized that language skills were essential for the successful future career of the students and reading, writing and listening carefully were the three most important language skills for the linguistic development of the students.

Poonam Chib delivered her lecture on the different skills used in the teaching-learning process and highlighted how hard and soft skills help a teacher to make the teaching more effective and interactive, whereas Dr Darshana Sharma, Director, Dogra Group of Colleges in her concluding remarks expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation towards the resource person.

Neelam Gupta spoke on the topic of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and she focused on the importance of New Education Policy in the present scenario. She also highlighted the main features of the NEP. After the lecture, Dr Vikesh Kumar Sharma, Principal of the College in his concluding remarks said that such kind of lectures provide us a very useful platform to exchange information, ideas, and experiences in an effective manner.

Dr Shefali Sharma, Academic coordinator of Dogra College of Education and faculty members were present during the event along with students. Lecturer Shivali Mehta presented a vote of thanks.