DC Ramban inaugurates Banihal Premier League

RAMBAN, Aug 3: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam inaugurated the Banihal Premier League, a night T20 Cricket Championship at newly developed ground of Government Model Higher Secondary School Boys, Banihal for late hours matches.

DDC Councilor Banihal, Imtiyaz Khanday; SDM Banihal, Zaheer Abass Bhat; Chief Education Officer, Devanand; Tehsildar Banihal, ZEO Banihal besides various officers of Army, civil and police department were present on the occasion.

After inaugurating the BPL T20 cricket championship which was organized by the Banihal Volunteers in collaboration with the District Administration Ramban under Khelo India, the Deputy Commissioner, inspected stalls set up by the various departments to sensitize the people especially youth about job-oriented schemes and advised the youth to avail the benefit from the youth-oriented schemes for their sustainable livelihood.

Appreciating the local youth for organizing such well organized sports events at Banihal, the DC assured full cooperation from district administration for organizing tournaments for local youth.

In the inaugural match Jammu XI beat Kashmir XI by chasing a target of 152 runs. The event was witnessed by the thousands of local audiences in person and online which encouraged the youth to participate in the sports events for their overall development.