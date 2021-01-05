DC directs Admn to provide Ice Hockey kit to women players

Gen Sec DKOA calls on DC Kargil

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Jan 5: A delegation led by General Secretary District Kargil Olympic Association (DKOA) Syed Mehraj-Ud-Din Shah called upon Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chowdhary and apprised him about various issues and problems being faced by Women Ice Hockey team, here today.

The DKOA appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner for the promotion and development of sports and sportsperson and urged him to provide proper Ice Hockey kit, practice time as well as boarding facility to the women players.

Mohammad Amin Polo, sports activist and promoter apprised the DC regarding costly equipments and the problems being faced by women players and also requested him for redressal.

The DC directed the Chief Planning Officer Kargil, Abdul Hadi and Accounts Officers to DC Kargil Ajaz Hussain to immediately start the process of procuring the full Ice Hockey kit to the women team for upcoming event and also directed In-charge SIA Centre Kargil on telephonically to arrange accommodation for the players during their practice session.

The DC advised the women players to become a role model for the next generation as there is ample scope of sportspersons to excel at national and international levels.

The DKOA thanked Deputy Commissioner Kargil for his quick response and support for the promotion of sports in Kargil and Ladakh.