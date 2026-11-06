DBN Vidya Mandir celebrates annual day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: DBN Vidya Mandir, Mubarak Mandi, Jammu, celebrated its annual day ‘Chanakya’ with enthusiasm and cultural fervour, showcasing students’ talent and the institution’s achievements.

The event was graced by Mridhu Salathia, an alumna of the institution, as the chief guest. The programme commenced with the national song, ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Ganesh Vandana, followed by the annual report presented by Principal Priya Singh.

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The cultural presentation ‘Chanakya’ was the main attraction, featuring performances highlighting students’ creativity and talent. A special lifetime achievement award was conferred upon Raju Sharma in recognition of his 44 years of dedicated service to the institution.

DBN Trust Secretary Gauri Nayyar, Trust Managers Rajendra Kakkar, Darshan Lal Sharma and Valvinder Singh, Headmistress Sunna Syal, members of the Management Committee and Principals of DBN Amarvilla and SNS Vidyamandir were also present. Distinguished alumni attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Mridhu Salathia recalled her association with the school and appreciated its achievements. Gauri Nayyar, in her presidential address, lauded the collective efforts of the management, Principal, teachers and students in upholding the institution’s legacy.