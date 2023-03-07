Dangal organized at Pail-Kathaar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 6: A Dangal was organized at village Pail (Kathaar) in Akhnoor by the local committee wherein wrestlers from Jammu and Kashmir as well as neighboring States participated.

DySP, DAR, KD Bhagat was the chief guest while Suraj Singh Bhau, Vice-Chairman, DDC Jammu, Bhushan Bral, DDC Akhnoor, Suresh Kumar Sharma, DDC Chowki Choura and Maira Mandrian were guests of honour on the occasion.

Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal was the special guest on the occasion.

President, Yuva Rajput Sabha, Rajan Singh Happy, Rakesh Singh Charak (Rakka), President Charak Biradhari, Bhabishan Singh, ex-Sarpanch, Shiv Kumar Sharma, President All Wrestling Association, J&K UT, Ajit Kumar, Sarpanch, Gratal, Rohit Sharma, Sarpanch Kathar and others were present during the event.

About 95 bouts were organized during the event where top wrestlers including Baba Fareed (Dina Nagar) and Beenia Amin (JKP, Jammu) took on each other in the top bout which was won by Baba Fareed (Dina Nagar).

“Sports activities play an important role in personality development of youth,” stated DySP, DAR, KD Bhagat and Chairman Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal.

They appreciated the Dangal Committee for arranging such a mega event which plays an important role in keeping the youth on the right track and away from drug abuse.

Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal and DySP, K D Bhagat also highlighted that such type of events revives our culture and are a beautiful example of communal harmony.

The organizers of the wrestling competition included Rohit Kumar (Sarpanch), Jatinder Singh Jamwal, Surinder Singh, Ram Paul Sharma, Subash Singh, and Rajinder Singh.08