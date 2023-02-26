Daffodils Care Playway celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Daffodils Care Convent Playway School Jain Bazar celebrated its 8th Annual Day function at Polytechnic College Auditorium, here today.

The chief guest on the occasion was Deputy Mayor Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria, while guest of honor was head of Bharat Parishad J&K, Rajesh Gupta, and Chairman Nariender Gupta and Principal Shikha Puri and parents of students were present during the event.

The glistering ceremony was commenced by lighting of ceremonial lamps followed by Gaytri Mantra and Ganesh Vanadana by little ones.

Showcasing the theme “Sanskar Ek Dharohar”- the spirit towards the achievements of the goal justifying the things, the children present a well weaved short play through which they give the message to include good moral values among the children at the very early stage instead of getting attracted towards foreign culture.

The little buds encapsulated the beauty and importance of India’s legacy through the folk dances of different states. They were looking very beautiful in black ropes with scrolls of honour presented by the chief guest and guest of honor.

The very hardworking members of the Daffodils were honored with mementos as a token of appreciation by the management.

The chief guest complimented the Principal and the staff members for putting such efforts in students and for conveying such an inspirational message to all. He also appreciated the efforts of the School in providing all round development to the children.