Cricket tournament held under CAP

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAMBAN, Apr 12: A Cricket tournament under Civic Action Programme (CAP) was organized by the Battalion Headquarters APC Pernote, here today.

The tournament was organized under the banner of ‘Shaheed Sarfraz Memorial cricket Tournament’, in which 32 teams of Ramban district participated. The final match of the tournament was played between Hamdard Cricket Club Ramban and Lagan Cricket Club Sangaldan, which was won by Lagan Cricket Club Sangaldan by 59 runs.

District Development Commissioner Ramban, Masrat-Ul-Islam was the chief guest of the closing ceremony, while SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma was the guest of honor.

Earlier, two minutes silence was observed as a mark of respect in favour of late constable Sarfraz Ahmed of the Unit, in which Pawan Kumar Parihar -SSP Commandant IRP 16th Battalion along with Dy. Commandant Reyaz Iqbal Tantray and other Gazetted Officers /NGOs and team players participated.

The chief guest awarded the winner and runner up teams with trophies and cash prizes and appreciated the role of Police in organizing such types of tournaments which promotes police-public relations.

He laid stress for involving more youths in sports to keep them away from drugs. The participating teams as well as locals also appreciated the efforts of Police in conducting the tournament.