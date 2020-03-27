COVID-19: UT’s outstanding sportspersons urge people to stay at home

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 27: A galaxy of outstanding sportspersons of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in their own way, have urged the entire sports fraternity and the general public to stay at home in order to combat Coronavirus threat.

In a video message, Arun Malhotra, International Footballer from Jammu and Kashmir appealed the people to stay at home and do not take the things lightly.

He asked the sportspersons and also the general public to support the Administration in this hour of crisis and involve themselves in indoor training, yoga exercise, stretching and what and what not like.

Parvez Rasool, the only International cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir through a video message has appealed the sports community in particular and the public in general to keep patience and isolate themselves by staying at home in order to fight against the dreaded disease caused by Coronavirus. Urging the people for social distancing, he said that it was the only way to combat against COVID-19.

Ashwani Gupta, former First Class cricketer, who has the distinction of representing Jammu and Kashmir in prestigious Duleep Trophy also urged the people to keep social distancing and staying at home. He said this is the testing time for all of us to cooperate with the Government and follow the instructions served by the Prime Minster Narendra Modi.

J&K’s Kayaking queen and Chief Coach of India, Bilquis Mir through a video message urged the people to follow strictly the instructions served by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in connection with combating Coronavirus. She said that the only way to defeat this threat is to stay at home, isolate, keep social distancing and sanitize the surroundings. She pinned hope that by following instructions, India will succeed in overcoming this pandemic.

Former Ranji Trophy player, Rajesh Gill asked the people to help State and Central Governments in combating Coronavirus threat by staying at home and being safe. He asked young sportspersons to keep patience in this hour of crisis and assured them that a good number of sports events will be organised as soon as the situation is congenial for holding the same. He also thanked the Government for its efforts in defeating Coronavirus threat.

Chief Wushu Coach of India, Kuldeep Handoo has urged the entire sports community and the general public to stay at home and follow the instructions served by Prime Minister. He said isolation, social distancing and sanitizing is the only way to fight against Coronavirus.

He advised the budding sportspersons to keep patience in this hour of crisis and help the UT Administration and the Central Government in combating the dreaded disease caused by dangerous COVID-19.