Court Road FC beats Solina FC, IFC Nowgam scripts win against Saffalo FC

DFA Annual Football League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: Court Road FC defeated Solina Sports FC, while IFC Nowgam trounced Saffalo FC by 2 goals to nil in the ongoing DFA Srinagar Annual Football League Tournament 2021, being played at Synthetic Turf TRC, here today.

The first match was played between Court Road FC and Solina Sports FC. In the closely contested match, both the teams missed several scoring opportunities. Hyder opened the account for Court Road FC in the 25th minute and maintained the lead. The second half also witnessed some aggressive play by both the teams. In the 68th minute of the game of the 2nd half, the Court Road FC’s Hyder once again made a splendid goal without any mistake and won the match from the opposite team by 2 goals to nil. However, the Solina Sports FC’s players tried their best to score the goal but didn’t succeed in the purpose.

The 2nd match was played between IFC Nowgam and Saffalo FC. As the match started, forwards of both the teams started attacking goalposts to seize an early initiative. However, defence lines of both the teams ensured that no damage was done. Irshad Ahmad of IFC Nowgam broke the jinx by scoring the first goal for his team in the 26th minute of the match. Leading by a goal boosted the confidence of IFC players and they kept defenders of the opposite team under pressure.

The 2nd half also started with aggressive football as intense battle continued for most part of the second half. The IFC Nowgam team made more attacks on the opposite goalpost but they succeeded to net 2nd goal in the 53rd minute of the play through Umer. Thus the Young Turks of IFC Nowgam beat Saffalo FC by 2-0 goals.

The tournament is being organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.